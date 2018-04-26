HOUSTON – Police in southwest Houston say a woman was killed Thursday morning in an attempted murder-suicide by her boyfriend.

The woman called 911 from her home at the Spring Village apartment complex on the 11800 block of Chimney Rock at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday to report she had been assaulted, according to police.

The suspect had already left by the time officers arrived, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge said.

Officers took photos of the woman’s injuries, collected fingerprints, made a report and then left.

The woman had apartment managers change the locks on her door after the officers left.

The suspect returned to the apartment at some point before 10 a.m. Thursday, kicked-in the door to the apartment and shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself, according to police.

HPD Chief Baimbridge provides a briefing on shooting scene at 11810 Chimney Rock https://t.co/SgNvw4Bt2L — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 26, 2018

"It’s a cycle of abuse, so recognize the signs when you’re in it,” Baimbridge said. “And prevent it and get away from it. And sadly it looks like she was trying to do that but it was too late.”

Officers had made calls to the apartment in the past, and Baimbridge says the woman’s family had heard of violence.

The woman was in her 30s and had three children, who are not fathered by the suspect, according to police.

The suspect is also in his 30s. He is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

HPD: Woman called police to report a fight between her and her boyfriend. When the officers left, she changed the locks to her apartment. Hours later, her boyfriend came back, kicked in the door, and killed her. https://t.co/0LiHWYrkLr #KHOU11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) April 26, 2018

