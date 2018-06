HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a homicide in southwest Houston overnight.

Police were called just after midnight early Friday to the 7900 block of Creekbend Drive.

An adult male was shot and killed in an apartment parking lot at 7900 Creekbend #HouNews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 15, 2018

Details are very limited right now, but police said a woman heard gunshots, and went outside to find her husband dead.

We are working to get more details.

© 2018 KHOU