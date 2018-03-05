HOUSTON – Homicide investigators responded to a scene where a woman was found dead at a Metro bus stop in southeast Houston Thursday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at the bus stop located in the 8400 block of Broadway.

Investigators believe the victim was waiting for a bus when she was stabbed sometime before 7 a.m.

Police say the victim's purse and jewelry were intact, so they do not believe robbery was a motive in the crime.

Investigators are working to determine why she was targeted.

Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about the crime.

