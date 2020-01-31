HOUSTON — A woman involved in a pursuit died in a wreck early Friday morning, police in north Houston said.

The chase happened at about 4 a.m. at Parker and I-45 where Houston police said the woman refused to stop for officers, running through a red light.

The suspect kept going at high speeds for over a mile before she wrecked in the 600 block of Sunnyside, near a church. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, police said.

There were no other injuries reported.

Police declined to identify the suspect so family members could be notified first. They speculated the woman did not want to stop because she had warrants out for her arrest.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter