HOUSTON - Homicide detectives have been called to a home in Edgebrook after police said a woman was found dead Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 7:52 a.m. in the 900 block of Elton.

The Houston Police Department said this is a domestic violence scene. It is unclear how she died and if there are any suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with khou.com for more details.

