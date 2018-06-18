HOUSTON – Police say three auto theft suspects were arrested after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston Monday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, no one was wounded in the shooting, which happened started around 9:30 a.m. in the 10800 block of Sabo Road.

Our investigators & Chief @ArtAcevedo are en route to an officer-involved shooting at 10801 Sabo. No one struck. Suspect in custody. Prelim info: an officer discharged a weapon & struck a tire(s) on a stolen vehicle. PIO also en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 18, 2018

Investigators said officers responded to a call of a citizen chasing their own stolen vehicle. The responding officers caught up with the suspects in the 10800 block of Sabo Road and thought they had the vehicle pinned.

The suspects attempted to out-maneuver police and one of the officers opened fire, hitting the car twice in the tires, police said.

The suspects continue to try and flee from officers, but their vehicle stopped in the 5300 block of South Schafer Road. That is police took all three male suspects into custody.

© 2018 KHOU