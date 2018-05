A robbery suspect is in custody after stabbing two people early Sunday morning in southwest Houston.

It happened in the 6000 block of Gulfton Street before 2:45 a.m.

The Houston Police Department says two people were stabbed by the robbery suspect, who is in custody.

Police had not yet indicated the severity of the injuries.

Robbery/Stabbing Investigation: 6001 Gulfton. Two complainants stabbed by robbery suspect. Suspect in custody. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 6, 2018

© 2018 KHOU