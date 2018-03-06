A woman and two men are in police custody after they allegedly robbed a woman and led police on a brief chase in northwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department said shortly before 10 p.m. a woman called and said she was robbed and the suspects left the scene in a silver vehicle.

Officers were responding to the scene when they say the vehicle that matched the description given.

Police attempted to get the vehicle to stop but the suspects refused and led police on a chase towards the area of Hammerly Blvd. and Brittmoore Road.

The suspects eventually reached a dead end near a reservoir. All three got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The female suspect was immediately taken into custody. K9 units and a helicopter searched the area for the two male suspects.

K9 units found the male suspects hiding under water in a retention pond.

HPD says the suspects will likely be charged with evading and aggravated robbery. Police also said the vehicle the suspects were driving was stolen.

