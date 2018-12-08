HOUSTON - Police are looking for a suspect who shot two men Sunday in front of a club in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened around midnight on Northdale St. and Dixie Drive.

The Houston Police Department said the two men arrived to the club and were shot multiple times in the parking lot before they exited the vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to homicide detectives.

Homicide/Shooting Investigation: Dixie @ Etheridge. Two males shot. One deceased. Other male transported to Ben Taub. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 12, 2018

At this time no one is in custody. Police are interviewing witnesses to find leads on potential suspects.

If you know anything about this shooting or the suspect please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

© 2018 KHOU