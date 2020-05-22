'These street racers are just chaos' | Truck flies off North Freeway overpass trying to avoid street racers

Firefighters had to extricated a woman from the truck, after good Samaritans helped her husband and an infant.

HOUSTON — Three people, including an infant, were transported to a hospital after their truck flew off a North Freeway and landed upside-down Thursday night.

Houston police said street racers are responsible for causing the crash as other motorists attempted to avoid them as they weaved in and out of traffic.

Luckily, good Samaritans jumped to action and were able to pull a man and an infant from the vehicle. A woman trapped inside had to be extricated by Houston firefighters.

This happened around 10:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes on the Little York overpass.

Houston police said officers and firefighters responded at that time and found one truck below the overpass on Little York and two other vehicles on the North Freeway mainlanes. One of those vehicles was on fire.

Police said firefighters were able to extricate the woman trapped in the truck within 7 minutes. Good Samaritans had already pulled an infant and the woman’s husband from the wreck.

All three were transported to a nearby trauma center, police said. The woman suffered head injuries, while her husband and the infant were taken for evaluation.

There were no injuries reported from the two vehicles still in the mainlanes.

Houston police said they learned that two vehicles were racing on the north Freeway, weaving in and out of traffic when they caused the wreck.

The truck and the two other vehicles banged into each other before it flew off the overpass.

“We were right behind them, me and my wife, we were right behind them. We pretty much saw the tail end of the whole thing,” a witness said. “It's miraculous that no one is dead. You're right. It's thankful and miraculous that no one is dead.”

The racing vehicles fled the scene.

“These street racers are just chaos,” HPD Lt. Barrow, with the Vehicular Crimes Division said. “They are brainless and have no concept of the destruction, the problems they are causing in our community. People could have been killed here today. So whoever those people are, you ought to think about what you just did tonight. Cause this is a horrible scene that could have been a lot, lot worse.”

Lt. Barrow commended the actions of the good Samaritans who stopped and rendered aid.

“Tip of the hat to them,” Lt. Barrow said. “We need people like that. Total opposite of who these street racers are.”

HPD is asking for any information about the racing vehicles from the public.

