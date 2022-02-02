HPD: Third officer released from hospital after shooting, chase in Third Ward

Officer A. Alvarez was the most seriously injured of the three officers when, according to police, Roland Caballero opened fire with a fully automatic weapon.

HOUSTON — The third officer wounded in a shootout last week is out of the hospital, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officer A. Alvarez, 28, was released on Monday and is recovering at home, HPD tweeted.

Alvarez was the most seriously injured when, according to police, Rolando Caballero opened fire on the three officers last Thursday, HPD said. Officers N. Gadson, 35, and D. Hayden, 32, were released from the hospital on Friday.

Caballero, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and one count of aggravated robbery.

HPD said the officers were responding to a possible domestic disturbance on the northeast side when Caballero led them on a chase. He crashed at the intersection of McGowen and Hutchins Street and that's when the shooting began.

When the officers got out of their vehicles, Caballero opened fire with a fully automatic weapon and ran off on foot, according to Police Chief Troy Finner.

Shots fired during SWAT standoff

Finner said Caballero carjacked a white Mercedes and got away again. He holed up at a home on Lockwood, where he fired more shots during an hours-long standoff, according to Finner. No other officers were hurt, but Caballero was wounded at some point.

After nearly five hours, he finally surrendered and was taken to the hospital for a bullet wound to the neck.

Other charges

Caballero is accused of robbing a Katy auto shop at gunpoint in late December, according to records.

He also faces federal charges, including possession of a machine gun and felon in possession of a firearm.

A witness told police Caballero pointed a Glock with a gun switch at him before the chase.

According to ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski, the gun switches allow a weapon to fire up to 30 rounds in as little as two seconds. He said the fully automatic switches have become more prevalent in Houston recently.

"They’re extremely dangerous and people need to be aware of these. And that’s the only reason I’m talking with the media about this.”

The @ATFHou wants you to study these pieces of a conversion kit so that if you see one, you can DESTROY IT or call the ATF. Just possessing the black square, the feds say, is a 10-year federal felony. Being watchful, reporting this device is how you can make Houston safer.#khou11 pic.twitter.com/XtQphXS7dv — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) January 28, 2022