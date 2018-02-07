HOUSTON - Two teens say an armed man forced them to have sex near a jogging trail early Saturday in north Houston.

The juveniles told police around 2 a.m., they were parked in a car eating food at Northline Park when a man approached them.

The 16-year-old and 15-year-old said the man was armed with a gun and forced his way into the vehicle.

The teens told police he made them get into the backseat and drove them to a wooded area about 20 minutes away in the 1900 block of White Oak Drive.

The teens said the suspect forced them out of the car at gunpoint and into the woods before forcing them to have sex together in front of him.

After, the suspect then sexually assaulted the female victim. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

The suspect fled the area but it's unclear if he fled on foot or had another vehicle at the scene.

He is described as a white man with short blonde hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact HPD's Special Victims Unit at 713-308-1140 or CrimeStoppers.

