Teen shot while playing basketball near South Post Oak and Beltway 8, HPD says

The teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police did not say if anyone is in custody at this time.

HOUSTON — A teenage boy was shot while he was playing basketball at a neighborhood court, according to a call slip the Houston Police Department received Monday evening.

According to police, they got the call about 5:15 p.m. about a shooting of a juvenile who was playing basketball in the 5900 block of Beaconridge Drive, which is just outside the Beltway near South Post Oak.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear if anyone is in custody at this time. According to the HPD call slip, the caller said the suspect was driving a black Dodge Challenger.

There were two other juveniles who were shot on Monday. The links to those stories are below: