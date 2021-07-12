HPD: Teen shot in the head after 10 to 20 shots fired towards home in SE Houston

Houston police said the home was possibly targeted, and the teen's brother was killed at the home a year ago.

HOUSTON — A 19-year-old was shot in the head Monday night after police said his southeast Houston home was possibly targeted.

This happened at about 10:38 p.m. at a home in the 8100 block of Swiftwater Lane.

Houston police said they are still gathering information on this scene, but it appears the teen was initially outside, and when he walked back into the house a black four-door sedan drove by and someone inside the car fired between 10 to 20 shots towards the home.

The teen, who had made his way to the kitchen, was hit once in the head, police confirmed.

Fortunately, the teen was coherent and able to speak after being shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive, according to police.

At this time, there is no description of the gunman. Police are hoping witnesses and surveillance video will help them piece everything together and lead them to a suspect.

Police said about a year ago, the teen's brother was killed in a shooting at this same location. No other details were given.