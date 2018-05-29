HOUSTON – A male teen was shot once during an apparent drive-by shooting in south Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, patrol officers were dispatched to Scott and Reed at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to a call of a shooting at Scott and Reed.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found that an 18-year-old male had been shot once in the back, police said. He was transported to a local hospital, but is expected to survive.

Police said the victim was in the backseat of a red car when it was heading down Rosemont and another vehicle pulled up alongside them. The suspect vehicle then opened fire into the red car.

After they were shot at on Rosemont, the red car sped over to a parking lot on Scott and called 911, which is where HFD found them.

A description of the suspect vehicle has not been released.

