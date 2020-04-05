HPD: Teen girl arrested after carjacking leads to high-speed chase, crash

HOUSTON — A high-speed chase weaved through Houston’s northside early Monday morning, at times reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour, police said.
The chase happened after 1 a.m. when a carjacking was reported. Officers in Precinct 1 were able to locate the suspects, but the driver allegedly refused to stop.
The driver went northbound on Airline then eastbound on Aldine Bender before they crashed.
Police said a juvenile female was arrested, accused of setting up the carjacking. Her male companion was also arrested for carrying out the crime, investigators believe.
The suspects face multiple charges, including aggravated robbery.
