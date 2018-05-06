HOUSTON – A man barricaded in his home surrendered peacefully after a short standoff with Houston police in northwest Houston Tuesday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check just after 7:30 a.m. at a home located in the 6400 block of Wilshire Lakes. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend living there had been calling and harassing her, which was a violation of a protective order she had against him.

HPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams responding to a scene in the 6400 block of Wilshire Lakes (northwest Houston. Preliminary information is a suspect, believed to be armed, is barricaded alone inside his residence. PIO en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 5, 2018

Police said the male suspect was out on bond following an aggravated assault charge filed against him stemming from an incident with his ex. The woman said the man had also been threatening suicide, so police decided to conduct a welfare check

Police were informed that the suspect might be armed, so SWAT was also called to the scene to assist. However, once HPD arrived on the scene, the suspect refused to come out of his home.

Neighbors tell me @houstonpolice have been out here about an hour, they’ve moved neighbors out of the area of the suspects home #khou11 pic.twitter.com/8hZsRJxHbG — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) June 5, 2018

Here’s what the scene currently looks like, a number of SWAT guys gearing up, the roads blocked off, and neighbors moved out the way. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/1qs3mViQ35 — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) June 5, 2018

After SWAT arrived, the male suspect finally agreed to surrender and was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Police are conducting a search of his home to determine if he posssessed any weapons.

© 2018 KHOU