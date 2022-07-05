HPD: SWAT responding to barricaded suspect in SE Houston

It's unknown if anyone else was in the residence at the time of the standoff.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Department SWAT, along with the Hostage Negotiation team, on Tuesday, responded to a barricaded suspect in southeast Houston who police said is wanted for multiple felony warrants.

Police said the suspect is barricaded in a residence in the 5100 block of French Creek Drive. It's unknown if anyone else was in the residence at the time of the standoff.

Police first tweeted about the incident around 4:25 p.m.

