HPD: Two in custody after hostage situation in west Houston

HOUSTON — A passenger and a driver he was holding hostage are both in custody Friday following a tense SWAT scene in west Houston.

Both the passenger and driver had open warrants prior to this incident, which is the reason why both were taken to jail following this hostage situation, police said.

This scene started as a traffic stop at about 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Belle Park Drive.

According to police, officers pulled over their vehicle for a non-moving violation. The vehicle came to a stop and when officers approached the truck, they heard a gun being loaded and saw the driver trembling with fear, police said.

The officers said they perceived this to be a hostage situation, so they retreated for cover and called a SWAT team.

SWAT arrived on scene and went back and forth with the suspect for a while before the suspect finally agreed to release the driver. The suspect then shortly surrendered.

Both the driver and the suspect were eventually arrested after police learned they had open warrants. The driver has an open felony warrant for aggravated assault and the suspect has an open parole warrant, according to police.

The investigation into the hostage situation is ongoing. Police said the driver and suspect know each other but are unsure why the suspect was holding the driver hostage.

Police said they found a rifle and pistol in the vehicle. There were also narcotics found in the truck, which belonged to the driver, police confirmed.

