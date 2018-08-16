HOUSTON - Police need the public’s help with identifying suspects responsible for robbing a north Houston gas station.

The suspects were armed with guns and demanded customers and employees to give them their purses, phones and cash.

The Houston Police Department said on July 27 three men barged into an Exxon gas station in the 3400 block of Eastex Freeway.

Each suspect was assigned to a specific duty and referred to each other as numbers instead of names, police said. One man stood as a look-out while the other two men forced customers to the ground inside of the store and demanded the clerk to empty the cash register.

The suspects fled the scene in a blue Ram 1500 single cab truck.

If you have any information on the suspects please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or your local police department.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

