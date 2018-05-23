HOUSTON – A suspected drunk driver was arrested overnight after police say he slammed into the back of a patrol SUV while they were assisting a disabled motorist on the East Freeway.

According to the Houston Police Department, two patrol units were assisting a disabled motorist around 2 a.m. Wednesday near the 610 East Loop. They were blocking the lane the minivan was in with their police lights on.

Police said suspected drunk driver in a pickup truck came along and slammed into the back end of the rear police SUV.

Luckily, there were no injuries as a result, and the driver of the pickup truck was arrested and taken downtown on suspicion of DWI.

The collision shut the outbound/eastbound side of East Freeway down for two hours.

Photos: Suspected drunk driver slams into back of police SUV on East Freeway

