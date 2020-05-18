HPD: Suspect vehicle rams police SUV during short chase

HOUSTON — Two Houston police officers were involved in a crash with a suspect vehicle during a short chase in northwest Houston overnight.
This started around midnight early Monday as a traffic stop near Fllabrook and Ella Boulevard. The driver failed to stop and led them on a short chase to a dead end street.
Houston police said an officer tried to block the driver in. That's when the suspect driver rammed the officer's SUV setting off the airbags.
Three people inside the car were arrested.
No one was hurt.
