SUGAR LAND, Texas - Houston Police say the suspect accused of stealing a tow truck and leading police on a chase was involved in a deadly crash before the pursuit.

The chase started at Highway 6 and Bellaire where a tow truck reportedly left the scene of a crash. When police spotted the tow truck, it did not stop and led officers on a pursuit. It ended when a black truck crashed into the tow truck at Highway 90 and Brooks in Sugar Land.

Police are investigating the scene of the deadly crash in the 11700 block of Beechnut.

