HOUSTON - Houston Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at an officer Tuesday afternoon at a southwest Houston gas station.

Police say two officers were assisting someone with a medical issue at a Walgreens across the street from a gas station in the 10900 block of Beechnut. They say while assisting, a man at the gas station shot at someone. Officers then ran across the street to the scene.

According to HPD, the suspect pointed a gun at the officer. The officer then fired his gun, but police do not believe he hit the suspect. The suspect then fled in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Officials say neither the officer nor the suspect were injured. It is unclear at this time whether the suspect fired his weapon.

Authorities describe the suspect as an Asian or Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, with black hair and a long-sleeved flannel shirt.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is urged to contact HPD.

