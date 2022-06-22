HPD: Suspect shot, killed by police officer after he broke into a home and fought with elderly homeowners

Police say the suspect beat on one door asking for help, and then broke into the elderly couple's home next door and fought with the male homeowner and a neighbor.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer shot and killed a suspect in the Sharpstown area of southwest Houston Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Langdon Lane near Albatross Drive. It's a residential neighborhood not far from Bayland Park.

Police say they were called to the scene because a man covered in blood was beating on the door of a home, asking for help.

"Acting very erratic, he said something akin to he was being chased or somebody was trying to kill him," HPD Chief Satterwhite said.

Witnesses told officers the man left and went next door and got inside where an "elderly" couple lived. There was a struggle and the woman called police and said he had "some type of sharp weapon" and was fighting with her husband.

Another neighbor came over with a gun to try and help the couple.

When officers arrived, the woman opened the door and screamed for them to hurry.

"She was covered in blood on her right side," Satterwhite said. "There was a lot of screaming from the back bedroom of the house."

HPD Chief Satterwhite provides an update on an officer involved shooting at 6700 Langdon https://t.co/5w6XTnR8ME — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 22, 2022

That's when the male victim came out and told officers that his neighbor was in the bedroom with the suspect. The neighbor and the suspect were fighting over the gun, according to police.

"As they turned over, the officers could see a firearm, the suspect came up with a firearm and the officers fired," Satterwhite said. He said the suspect was hit but when he appeared to reach for the firearm again, so they shot him again.

The suspect died inside the house.

Police say a female officer suffered an injured elbow, possible caused by the gunfire, but she's going to be OK.