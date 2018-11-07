HOUSTON – A suspect was shot by a Homeland Security agent while they were serving warrants at several homes in southwest Houston early Wednesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened around 6 a.m. as DHS and DEA agents were serving warrants at several homes in the 6100 block of Grapevine.

Suspect shot by @DHSgov agent in SW Houston as Homeland security and DEA agents served warrants at "several homes" The person shot was the only person inside the home, and has been taken to the hospital, @houstonpolice say. #Khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 11, 2018

As the DHS agents made entry into the home, the resident was shot, police said. The details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

HPD was initially called to the scene in a support role, but will now serve as the lead agency into the shooting itself. They will not be providing information on the investigation as to why DHS and DEA were serving warrants.

The suspect shot was transported to a local hospital in and unknown condition.

No federal agents were injured during the incident.

© 2018 KHOU