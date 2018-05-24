HOUSTON – A suspected car thief was arrested after police say he rammed a patrol unit during a chase in northwest Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, a patrol unit spotted a Ford F-250 pickup with moving violations 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Tidwell near Hollister. When the officer ran the license plate, the vehicle came back as stolen.

The officer attempted to stop the suspect driver, but he sped off, leading the officer on a short chase around several streets, police said.

Police said when the pursuit got to West Little York, the suspect driver rammed the police car, disabling it.

However, when the suspect driver sped off again on Langfield, he lost control of the vehicle and skidded into a ditch, police said. The driver jumped out and ran on foot, before other units got there.

When police spotted the pickup in the ditch, they set up a perimeter, and a K-9 unit eventually found him hiding in some bushes.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said he now faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony evading, and aggravated assault of a police officer.

