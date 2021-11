Houston police said the suspect had several felony warrants.

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after Houston police said he pointed a laser at two commercial planes and a police helicopter.

The details on this incident are limited, but Houston police said the suspect had several felony warrants.

This happened in the 3800 block of Burkett, which is in the Greater Third Ward area.

We have a crew headed to this scene to gather more details.

Check back for updates.