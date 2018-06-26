HOUSTON – A man has been arrested for a murder-for-hire plot where the intended target was a Houston police officer.

According to the Houston Police Department, Mohammed Mohamed agreed to pay a hit man $2,000 to kill the officer.

Police say Mohamed’s shipping company was racking up code violations in the past several months.

One particular HPD officer was called to Overseas Cargo Inc., located on Cesar Chavez Boulevard, several times to issue the citations.

Police say that is when Mohamed began looking for a hit man hoping that his problem would go away.

Mohamed believed the officer was interfering with his business operations by issuing the tickets and was preventing his business from getting up to code, said HPD.

So he met with the hit man, who was actually an undercover officer, multiple times and the two spoke mostly in Arabic.

In a press conference on Tuesday, HPD said Mohamed initially wanted to attack the officer with acid but then changed his mind.

"He decided, ‘Nah, that’s not enough,’” said HPD Chief Art Acevedo in the press conference. “He didn’t just want to maim the officer, or injure the officer, ‘I want him killed because this is the only way this is going to go away.’”

Mohamed met with the undercover officer at a local park and concealed his identity to protect himself from the hit man, according to HPD.

He paid the undercover officer $500 and after seeing staged photos of the officer's death - and believing they were real - agreed to pay the remaining $1,500

He was arrested a short time later and the $1,500 was on him at the time, HPD said.

“I mean what’s next? Someone he does business with pisses him off, he’s going to have them murdered?” Acevedo said. “I mean just think about it, if you’re willing to have a cop murdered for $2,000, and have joy in having a cop murdered for $2,000, and have pride in having that cop murdered for $2,000; and first starting with the thought, ‘Well let’s just throw acid in his face,’ and that’s not enough? That’s a problem. This is a dangerous individual.”

Mohamed has been charged with Solicitation for Capital Murder.

He does not have a criminal record but police are urging the magistrate to consider Mohamed’s significant ties to Egypt when setting his bond.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said in the press conference, the department was initially alerted about the Mohamed's plans from a witness.

Chief Acevedo thanked the witness and the members of his department for their hard work and help in getting a very dangerous person off of Houston streets.

Chief @artacevedo & HPD investigators brief media on arrest of a suspect who tried to pay to have a HPD officer mur… https://t.co/Sqp6clfswx — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 26, 2018

