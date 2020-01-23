HOUSTON — Gunfire exchanged between a suspect and an officer is under investigation early Thursday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.
The gunfire was reported at about 3:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Yellowstone, on the city's south side.
Police said the suspect first opened fire on the officer. The officer then returned fire, and the suspect was arrested a short time later.
No injuries were reported.
Details as to what led up to the gunfire was not immediately known.
