HOUSTON — Gunfire exchanged between a suspect and an officer is under investigation early Thursday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

The gunfire was reported at about 3:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Yellowstone, on the city's south side.

Police said the suspect first opened fire on the officer. The officer then returned fire, and the suspect was arrested a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

Details as to what led up to the gunfire was not immediately known.

