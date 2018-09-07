HOUSTON – A man was arrested following a chase through northeast Houston that ended in the Crosby area overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, patrol officers ran the plate on a F-150 that came back for an Oldsmobile. This started around 2 a.m. Monday.

Northeast officers and FOX just concluded a pursuit near Ramsey Road and Gum Gulley. Officer tried to stop vehicle for false plates and driver refused to yield. Driver ran out of gas and was taken into custody as he ran across a sod field. Driver has a parole warrant. 202 pic.twitter.com/WSIKlsuh64 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 9, 2018

Police attempted to pull over the truck, but the suspect refused, leading them on a chase north on the Eastex Freeway through Humble.

The chase then headed to the area of Ramsey and Old Atascocita Road, where the suspect vehicle ending up stopping in a pasture after running out of gas, police said.

The suspect ran from the truck, but HPD’s helicopter followed him. Police caught up to him and took him into custody.

Police said he was wanted on a parole warrant and will be charged with felony evading.

