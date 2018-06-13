HOUSTON – One suspect was arrested and another remains at large after they were pulled over during an ongoing operation in southwest Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, just before midnight late Tuesday HPD patrol officers were called to assist with an ongoing investigation with a suspect vehicle S. Sam Houston Parkway West.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck pulled over, and as he stopped on the right shoulder, two males jumped out of the truck and took off on foot. The suspects jumped over the wall, crossed the feeder road and into some nearby woods.

HPD set up a perimeter, and with K-9 and helicopter, they eventually found one of the two males.

The two suspects are part of an ongoing operation, and HPD could not release any more information.

