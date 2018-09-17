HOUSTON - A man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he shot another man over stolen money.

The suspect allegedly drove to a home in the 6600 block of Reed Road to confront a man about $20 that was stolen from him.

The Houston Police Department said the suspect and the man started fighting in the street and the fight eventually spilled over to the man's yard.

According to police, the suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the man once in the stomach and fled the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Other residents who stayed at the home told police the suspect and the man knew each other. They were able to provide police with a description of the suspect's car.

Police later found the suspect's vehicle at a gas station. Patrol units pulled him over immediately and brought him back to the crime scene.

