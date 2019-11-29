HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a clerk as he robbed a store in southwest Houston on Friday morning, police confirm.

It happened in the 11400 block of Richmond at the Shell station west of Wilcrest.

Police said at about 7:10 a.m. the armed robber entered the store and demanded cash from the register. The clerk handed over cash. The suspect then went after the store’s lottery tickets.

The clerk was able to slip into his office a few feet away and get a gun. He then shot the distracted suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter