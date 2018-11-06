HOUSTON – Homicide detectives say a man was shot to death during some sort of fight with his son in southwest Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, Dentrell Adam Claverie, 21, was arrested and charged with murder Monday morning.

The police department tweeted just after midnight early Monday that South Gessner officers were at the scene of a homicide at 12600 Fondren Road, and that a possible suspect was in custody.

South Gessner officers are at the scene of a homicide at 12600 Fondren. Possible suspect in custody Homicide investigators on the way. 202 pic.twitter.com/PiuKIE5dSw — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 11, 2018

Police were initially called about a robbery in progress, but it turns out it was a domestic dispute between a father and son.

Son lives at the location, and the father had been staying here for about a month. Police said they got into an argument that escalated with son grabbing a gun and allegedly shooting his father.

Officers said the son shot his father somewhere between four to six times. When asked what that argument was over, officers could only say some sort of “family matter.”

Police said there were multiple people inside at the time of the shooting, including children, and there are multiple witnesses.

