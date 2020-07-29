HPD: Suspect shoots at witnesses, police during high-speed chase in southwest Houston

HPD says the chase started at a home, where witnesses reported the suspect was shooting at a house.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for an alleged shooter following a high-speed chase late Tuesday that involved officers and witnesses, according to investigators.

The Houston Police Department got a shooting call about 11:30 p.m. at a house in the 1200 block of Bronson. Witnesses reported a man was firing at the house and then drove off.

While police were headed toward the house, the witnesses began to chase the suspect.

The pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph, and during the chase, the suspect reportedly fired his weapon from his vehicle.

Police finally caught up with the vehicle near Fuqua Street and Beamer Road. That’s moments before the suspect lost control of the vehicle, rolled over several times and then crashed.

Officers searched the vehicle, but the suspect was gone. Investigators said the car windows were down and there was no blood, so they’re assuming he managed to escape.