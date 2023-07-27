HPD sergeant accused of DWI appears in court

After appearing before a judge on Thursday, Sgt. Stephen Childers, a 27-year HPD veteran, is set to meet with internal affairs on Friday.

HOUSTON — On Thursday, the Houston Police Department sergeant who was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated after his shift appeared in court.

Sgt. Stephen Childers, assigned to the Clear Lake division, was arrested and charged with DWI. He was suspended with pay, according to his attorney. Childers is a 27-year HPD veteran.

His attorney also shed more light on the investigation.

"Sgt. Childers fully cooperated and consented to a breath test and the results came back below the legal limit in Texas so they don't have very strong evidence," defense attorney Tyler Flood said.

The only bond condition that was put in place was that Childers has to stay away from alcohol while the case plays out.

On Friday, Childers will meet with HPD internal affairs to face questions about his arrest and job status.

HPD Statement on the arrest of two officers: pic.twitter.com/faWLd59Yxe — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 20, 2023