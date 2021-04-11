HPD sergeant charged with sexual assault of a child released on $260k bond

Prosecutors said the victim is a 13-year-old girl and HPD Sgt. Tung Tran was a family friend.

HOUSTON — A Houston police sergeant accused of sexually assaulting a child appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Tung Tran was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. His bond was set at $260,000 on Wednesday, but he has since made bail.

Tran walk into a courtroom without a lawyer Thursday morning. For that reason, a judge reset his court date two weeks from now so he could hire an attorney.

New details were revealed as to how he came in contact with the young victim. Prosecutors said the victim is a 13-year-old girl and Tran was a family friend.

Prosecutors said when the victim was out of school during break, he would pick her up from home and drop her off at her parents' business. It was during these times he's accused of sexually assaulting her on three different occasions.

They also said Tran would buy the victim items, like clothing, and communicate with her through social media.

“This is especially egregious here because of his position in this community as a Houston Police Department officer, the family and child were aware of that, and that kind of power differential prevents a child from feeling like they can outcry when it's already difficult to outcry to sexual abuse in general,” Janna Oswald, chief prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office’s Child Sex Crimes Division, said.

Tran’s bond conditions were set Thursday, as well, which include no contact with the victim or her family. He also has to wear an ankle monitor and be under house arrest and surrender his passport.

HPD said Tran has not been fired for now. He's been relieved of his duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.