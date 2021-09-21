Houston police arrest suspected serial rapist; urge other possible victims to come forward

Morris Holton III -- also known as “Carlos" -- faces multiple charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

HOUSTON — Houston police believe they have a serial rapist in custody, and they’re asking other possible victims to contact them.

Morris Holton III -- who may have used the alias “Carlos" -- was arrested in July.

Since then, an investigation led HPD to other alleged victims with similar stories and the case was assigned to HPD’s Special Victims Division.

In each case, they say Holton, 36, contacted the women from online advertisements and posed as a customer. After gaining their trust, he would insist on meeting them in person.

According to investigators, the women were held at gunpoint, Zip-tied, sexually assaulted and robbed.

Holton is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Garza said one of the victims told police that Holton contacted her on Instagram days after he assaulted her.

Along with the name “Carlos,” Holton may have used the phone number 346-577-2891.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Division at 713-308-1140.

HPD has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to release more details on the case.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

Help for sexual or domestic assault victims

One in four women will experience sexual or domestic violence in their lifetime. If you or someone you know is a victim, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

RAINN: National hotline to report sexual assault

800.656.HOPE (4673)