HOUSTON – Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a security officer Sunday morning while he was patrolling a north Houston neighborhood.

The Houston Police Department said shortly after midnight they received a call that a security guard was shot on Rushcreek Drive and Ella Blvd.

Police said when they arrived on scene the walked towards the security guard’s vehicle and found him unresponsive. Police took him out of his car and tried to administer CPR until the Houston Fire Department showed up. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Shooting Investigation: Rushcreek @ Ella. Security guard shot. Transported in critical condition to NW Memorial #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 10, 2018

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect run towards I-45. They also said a Ford Expedition, unknown year and color, drove away from the scene after the shooting.

HPD says they are unclear of the motive at this time.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.

