HOUSTON – A security guard was shot once in an apparent drive-by at a southwest Houston apartment complex Monday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded just before 10 p.m. to a call of a shooting at the Peachtree Apartment Homes, located in the 5700 block of Rampart.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found that a security guard had been shot once in the leg, police said. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The guard told police that he was letting in a resident to the complex when a car drove by, and he heard gunfire. The guard then realized he had been shot in the leg.

Police said the guard them that he had not had any interaction with anyone or problems with anyone, so it is not clear why he was shot at.

It is not clear if he was the intended victim. A vehicle description was not released.

