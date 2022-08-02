Robbery suspect leads police on chase after car wash shooting, HPD says

Police were able to track down the suspect with a K-9 and a helicopter after he ran across the freeway

HOUSTON — A shootout between a wrecker and a robbery suspect at a car wash led police on a pursuit that ended with the suspect being bitten and captured by an HPD K-9 unit.

This all happened late Monday in the 2000 block of Broadway in southeast Houston.

Houston police said the incident started at a car wash when two people inside a wrecker were getting ready to wash their truck just before midnight.

Police said the passenger of the wrecker got out of the truck and was ready to put coins into the machine when a gray Dodge Durango pulled up.

The driver of the Durango then shot the victim in the abdomen during an attempted robbery, police said The victim was able to pull out a gun and fire back as the suspect got away.

Police said another wrecker at the car wash chased after the suspect and called police.

The suspect crashed the vehicle, ran across the freeway and was spotted by HPD's helicopter, according to police.

After the short pursuit, police said the suspect was bitten and captured by an HPD K-9 unit.

He was transported to the hospital and will face aggravated assault charges along with others.

The victim was also taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown, but police say he is stable.