Robbery suspect arrested after SWAT standoff, police say

HOUSTON — A robbery suspect is in custody after barricading himself in a motel room, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened at the Golden Motel on 3350 Dixie Drive at around 3 a.m., police say.

According to HPD, a female was in a hotel room when multiple calls were received about a disturbance between her and a male.

The suspect and the victim were not in a relationship, according to police.

Police say the male attempted to steal the victim's purse, then allegedly choked her before she managed to get away.

While getting away, the victim noticed the man had a pistol on the bed, police say.

When officers arrived, police say they confirmed the man was still in the hotel room and armed.

Negotiators identified the male and were able to convince the suspect to surrender, police say.

The suspect will be charged with robbery, according to HPD.

The victim appears to be unharmed and in good condition with no other injuries reported, police say.

