A road rage shooting Saturday evening left two people injured in west Houston.

It happened in the 12600 block of Richmond Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Two men were taken to a local hospital. Both of them are in stable condition.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene but it is currently being investigated as an aggravated assault.

Stay with KHOU.com for updates on this developing story.

© 2018 KHOU