Breaking: HPD releases dramatic videos of gunfight with suspect in NE Houston

A family disturbance call erupted in gunfire last month when the suspect jumped out of his truck and opened fire on Houston police officers, HPD said.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released dramatic Ring and bodycam video Thursday of a shootout with a suspect in northeast Houston last month.

Ring video shows the suspect screeching to a stop in a neighborhood after a brief chase, then jumping out of his truck with a shotgun and firing several rounds at the officers.

“Three officers returned fire… the suspect was struck," according to Assistant Chief Ben Tien on the day of the shooting.

The suspect was hit once in the abdomen. He survived and was later identified as 26-year-old Marc Anthony Limon. He was charged with aggravated assault.

The call originally came in as a family disturbance in the same neighborhood where the gunfight happened. The caller said Limon was threatening to kill a family member and was armed with a pistol and rifle.

HPD said Limon pointed a gun out the window of his truck when officers arrived before speeding away. The chase only lasted a couple of minutes before the suspect pulled over in the 10200 block of Valencia Drive, just north of I-10 near the I-610 East Loop .

No one else was hurt.