HPD releases sketches of 2 suspects wanted in killing of man near midtown club earlier this year

HOUSTON — Houston police have released sketches of two suspects wanted after the fatal shooting of a man in midtown earlier this year.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to HPD. A man was found dead in the middle of McIlhenny at San Jacinto. It was reported Layvon Suell, 37, had just left a nearby nightclub when he was shot.

One of the suspects goes by the name “Dope,” according to police. He’s a black man in his late 20s who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall. Police said he is known to sell cocaine in the downtown and midtown areas and rides a mountain back with 24 to 26 inch tires. Police said he is originally from Third Ward and carries a pistol.

The second suspect is a black man who is about 40 years old. He is just over 6 feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has a hairline tattoo of feathers or wings. Police said he goes by the name "Dope Fiend" or "KB" and hangs out with the other suspect. Police said this man is from San Antonio and is known to sell something called “turkey dope,” which mimics the appearance of crack.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This a photo of the victim: