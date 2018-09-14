HOUSTON - Police have released photos of the man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in north Houston Wednesday night.

The Houston Police Department says they are currently looking for Irbin Vargas, 22.

He has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Lourdes Sandoval. Detectives said the girl was walking down the street at 89 Casa Grande when she was shot.

HPD says Vargas was the shooter and fled the scene.

Paramedics took Sandoval to Houston Northwest Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

If you know Vargas' whereabouts, call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS for a reward up to $5,000.

