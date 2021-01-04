HPD: Purse-snatching robber followed woman after she left Houston bank | Watch video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division hopes someone will recognize the suspects and vehicles involved in a crime involving a woman who was followed from a bank.
The police department released video of the Feb. 13 crime on Thursday.
Police said it was a Saturday at about 1 p.m. when the victim entered a bank in the 11800 block of Bellaire, in the Alief area, and withdrew a large amount of money. She put the money in her purse and then drove to a friend’s house where she stayed for over an hour, police said.
The woman later went to a supermarket in the 9200 block of Bellaire, and as she exited her vehicle a robber “forcibly grabbed her purse,” which still had the money from the bank. The man then ran to a newer Chevrolet pickup truck followed by a Dodge pickup also believed to be tied to the crime.
A security guard witnessed the robbery and attempted to stop the suspects but was unsuccessful, police stated on their website.
As part of the surveillance video released Thursday, police also released a high-quality photo of one suspect’s face, although he was wearing a health mask. Police said that man was in the woman's bank prior to the robbery, and it’s believed he saw the victim withdraw the money.
It’s a crime that Houston police call “jugging" — when robbers follow their victims from bank lobbies or outside ATMs and drive-thrus.
“In these jugging incidents, it is not uncommon for suspects to use numerous vehicles while they are following a victim,” police stated.
Police said the suspect seen in the bank is a Hispanic or light-skinned black male age 20 or 21, who is about five feet, five inches tall. He weighs about 150 pounds and was wearing a distinct pullover jacket and Nike sweat pants. He has a scar on his forehead that police pointed out in their video.
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.