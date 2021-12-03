HPD: Man opens fire on officers, gets shot after reported family disturbance at Houston home

Police were told a family fight led to one person getting hit in the head with a gun, KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported.

HOUSTON — A 28-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital after a family disturbance led an exchange of gunfire with police in Houston’s Acres Homes community.

HPD Assistant Chief H. Morris said the disturbance was reported after 12 a.m. Friday in the 7300 block of Sandle in north Houston.

Police were told a family fight led to one person getting hit in the head with a gun, KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported.

Officers responded and found several people outside a home with the suspect sitting in a car. Officers told the man to show his hands, but he allegedly opened fire on officers.

Morris said three officers returned fire, shooting the man. The suspect was first treated by officers, then paramedics responded and took him to the hospital. At last check, the suspect was expected to survive. There were no other serious injuries.

Police said the weapon the suspect used was recovered.