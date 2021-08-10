HPD: Pizza delivery driver found shot multiple times in the Sunnyside area

Investigators say they believe the driver was set up by the suspects before he was attacked.

HOUSTON — A pizza delivery driver was found shot multiple times and had his car stolen on the south side Thursday night, according to Houston police.

This happened just before 10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Clover Street in the Sunnyside area.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a male victim in his late 50s with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance in critical condition to a local hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.

Investigators said the victim came to the address to deliver a pizza when he was attacked as he exited his vehicle.

Police said they believe the victim was set up by the suspects.

“We do believe it was a set-up,” HPD Lt. Emanuel Pavel said. “The officers did go to the houses with the address that came back from the pizza place. They said they didn’t order a pizza, so we believe this was a set up.”

A short time later police said they found the victim’s vehicle in the 3600 block of Nita Street, police said.

Police are still searching for those suspects but unfortunately have no description at this time. They said they’re hoping to gather surveillance video from the area to get a better idea of who they’re looking for.